New York hosts New York after Nelson’s 2-goal game

New York Rangers (22-19-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Islanders (28-13-4, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Uniondale, New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the New York Rangers after Brock Nelson scored two goals in the Islanders’ 8-2 win against the Red Wings.

The Islanders have gone 8-5-1 against division opponents. New York is last in the NHL recording 29.3 shots per game.

The Rangers are 9-3-0 against the rest of their division. New York ranks seventh in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 26.

In their last meeting on Jan. 13, New York won 6-2. Panarin recorded a team-high 5 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mathew Barzal leads the Islanders with 22 assists and has recorded 39 points this season. Nelson has scored five goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 26 goals and has 67 points. Ryan Strome has totaled 12 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.9 goals, seven assists, 5.3 penalties and 16 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .894 save percentage.

Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.1 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

INJURIES: Islanders: Casey Cizikas: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.