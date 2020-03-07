New York hosts New Jersey after Zibanejad’s 5-goal game

New Jersey Devils (27-28-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (36-27-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York hosts the New Jersey Devils after Mika Zibanejad scored five goals in the Rangers’ 6-5 overtime win over the Capitals.

The Rangers have gone 14-7-0 against division opponents. New York has scored 223 goals and ranks sixth in the NHL averaging 3.3 per game. Zibanejad leads the team with 38.

The Devils are 8-9-2 against opponents in the Metropolitan Division. New Jersey averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 79 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Jan. 9, New York won 6-3. Anthony DeAngelo recorded a team-high 5 points for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Artemi Panarin leads the Rangers with 61 assists and has recorded 93 points this season. Zibanejad has scored 14 goals over the last 10 games for New York.

Nikita Gusev leads the Devils with 30 total assists and has recorded 42 points. Jesper Bratt has totaled five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-2-2, averaging 2.2 goals, 3.5 assists, 3.4 penalties and nine penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .945 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.1 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (rib), Chris Kreider: out (foot).

Devils: Fredrik Claesson: day to day (undisclosed), Will Butcher: out for season (thumb).