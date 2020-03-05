New York faces Washington, seeks to halt 3-game slide

Washington Capitals (40-20-6, first in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New York Rangers (35-27-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New York enters the matchup against Washington after losing three straight games.

The Rangers are 13-7-0 against Metropolitan Division teams. New York is sixth in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 0.9.

The Capitals are 10-12-1 against the rest of their division. Washington is fourth in the league averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 45.

In their last meeting on Nov. 20, New York won 4-1. Panarin totaled two goals for the Rangers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Panarin leads the Rangers with 58 assists and has recorded 90 points this season. Mika Zibanejad has nine goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for New York.

John Carlson has recorded 73 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 58 assists for the Capitals. Tom Wilson has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 4-5-1, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.3 assists, 4.3 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

Rangers: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .923 save percentage.

INJURIES: Rangers: Igor Shesterkin: out (rib), Chris Kreider: out (foot).

Capitals: None listed.