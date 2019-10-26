New York and Boston play in Atlantic Division matchup

Boston Celtics (1-1, seventh in the Eastern Conference) vs. New York Knicks (0-2, 15th in the Eastern Conference)

New York; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Boston faces New York for an Atlantic Division matchup.

New York finished 11-41 in Eastern Conference action and 9-32 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Knicks averaged 104.6 points per game last season, 18.1 from the free throw line and 30.1 from deep.

Boston went 49-33 overall and 10-6 in Atlantic Division action in the 2018-19 season. The Celtics gave up 108.0 points per game while committing 20.4 fouls last season.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Knicks Injuries: Reggie Bullock: out (cervical disc herniation).

Celtics Injuries: Romeo Langford: out (knee), Enes Kanter: out (left knee).