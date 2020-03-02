New Jersey visits Vegas after shutout win

New Jersey Devils (26-27-12, eighth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (36-23-8, first in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host New Jersey after the Devils shut out Anaheim 3-0. Cory Schneider earned the victory in the net for New Jersey after recording 34 saves.

The Golden Knights are 21-11-4 at home. Vegas has scored 40 power-play goals, converting on 21.5% of chances.

The Devils are 14-17-2 on the road. New Jersey averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the NHL. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 77 total minutes.

In their last meeting on Dec. 3, Vegas won 4-3. Jonathan Marchessault scored a team-high three goals for the Golden Knights in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Max Pacioretty leads the Golden Knights with 30 goals, adding 33 assists and totaling 63 points. Reilly Smith has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 23 goals and has recorded 43 points. Nikita Gusev has recorded 10 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

LAST 10 GAMES: Devils: 6-2-2, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .940 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 8-2-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: Mark Stone: day to day (lower body), Tomas Nosek: day to day (undisclosed).

Devils: Will Butcher: out (upper body).