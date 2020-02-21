New Jersey takes home win streak into matchup with Washington

Washington Capitals (37-17-6, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (23-27-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts Washington aiming to prolong its three-game home winning streak.

The Devils are 15-17-5 against Eastern Conference opponents. New Jersey averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Capitals are 9-10-1 against Metropolitan Division teams. Washington is third in the league shooting 10.8% and averaging 3.5 goals on 32.0 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Jan. 16, Washington won 5-2. Alex Ovechkin totaled three goals for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nikita Gusev leads the Devils with 25 assists and has recorded 35 points this season. Kyle Palmieri has totaled five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

John Carlson has recorded 70 total points while scoring 15 goals and totaling 55 assists for the Capitals. Ovechkin has collected seven goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Washington.

LAST 10 GAMES: Capitals: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.7 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while allowing 3.7 goals per game with a .876 save percentage.

Devils: 5-3-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.5 assists, 3.1 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Nicholas Merkley: day to day (face), Will Butcher: day to day (undisclosed).

Capitals: None listed.