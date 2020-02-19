New Jersey Devils set to play do battle with the Sharks on Thursday

San Jose Sharks (26-29-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (22-27-10, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The New Jersey Devils host the San Jose Sharks.

The Devils are 10-10-10 on their home ice. New Jersey averages 9.7 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 63 total minutes.

The Sharks are 12-14-3 on the road. San Jose averages 11.0 penalty minutes per game, the second-most in the league. Barclay Goodrow leads the team serving 80 total minutes.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 22 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 41 points. Damon Severson has totaled 8 points over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Alexander True leads the Sharks with a plus-two in six games played this season. Brent Burns has recorded six assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 5-5-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.5 penalties and 12.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Devils: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Sharks: None listed.