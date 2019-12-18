Nashville visits Ottawa after Smith’s 2-goal game

Nashville Predators (16-12-5, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (14-18-3, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Ottawa Senators host Nashville after Craig Smith scored two goals in the Predators’ 8-3 victory against the Islanders.

The Senators are 9-5-0 at home. Ottawa averages 9.9 penalty minutes per game, the sixth-most in the league. Mark Borowiecki leads the team serving 38 total minutes.

The Predators are 7-6-1 on the road. Nashville ranks fourth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Roman Josi with 0.6.

The teams match up Thursday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anthony Duclair leads the Senators with 26 points, scoring 19 goals and registering seven assists. Connor Brown has recorded 7 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Nick Bonino leads the Predators with 13 goals and has recorded 22 points. Calle Jarnkrok has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

LAST 10 GAMES: Predators: 5-3-2, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.2 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, 4.4 penalties and 9.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Craig Anderson: out (lower body).

Predators: Mikael Granlund: day to day (lower body).