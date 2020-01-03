Montreal takes on Pittsburgh, seeks to stop 4-game slide

Pittsburgh Penguins (24-11-5, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-17-6, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal aims to break its four-game losing streak with a win over Pittsburgh.

The Canadiens are 9-12-6 in Eastern Conference games. Montreal has surrendered 29 power-play goals, killing 76% of opponent chances.

The Penguins are 8-7-3 in Eastern Conference play. Pittsburgh ranks seventh in the NHL averaging 3.4 goals per game, led by Bryan Rust with 16.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Montreal won 4-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Phillip Danault leads the Canadiens with a plus-nine in 41 games played this season. Max Domi has collected seven assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Evgeni Malkin leads the Penguins with 27 total assists and has recorded 38 points. Rust has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Pittsburgh.

LAST 10 GAMES: Penguins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.4 goals, six assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .916 save percentage.

Canadiens: 4-6-0, averaging 3.1 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.9 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Penguins: Justin Schultz: out (lower body).