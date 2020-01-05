Montreal plays Winnipeg, looks to stop home losing streak

Winnipeg Jets (22-16-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (18-17-7, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal hosts Winnipeg looking to end its three-game home slide.

The Canadiens are 8-9-4 on their home ice. Montreal has converted on 22.1% of power-play opportunities, recording 25 power-play goals.

The Jets are 12-7-2 on the road. Winnipeg averages only 3.0 per game, the least in the NHL. Nathan Beaulieu leads them averaging 0.3.

In their last meeting on Dec. 23, Montreal won 6-2. Tomas Tatar scored two goals for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tatar leads the Canadiens with 35 points, scoring 16 goals and registering 19 assists. Max Domi has six goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 28 total assists and has collected 48 points. Kyle Connor has eight goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 3-5-2, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .885 save percentage.

Canadiens: 3-6-1, averaging three goals, 4.5 assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: None listed.

Jets: Nathan Beaulieu: out (lower body).