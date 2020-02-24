Montreal hosts Vancouver after Domi’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (33-22-6, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Montreal Canadiens (29-27-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Montreal; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Montreal after Max Domi scored two goals in the Canadiens’ 3-0 victory against the Senators.

The Canadiens are 13-15-5 at home. Montreal has converted on 19.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 33 power-play goals.

The Canucks have gone 13-15-2 away from home. Vancouver is fifth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Tyler Toffoli with 1.0.

In their last matchup on Dec. 17, Montreal won 3-1. Domi recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canadiens.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tomas Tatar has recorded 55 total points while scoring 21 goals and collecting 34 assists for the Canadiens. Nicholas Suzuki has collected 7 points over the last 10 games for Montreal.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with 25 goals and has recorded 59 points. J.T. Miller has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 4-4-2, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.6 assists, 4.8 penalties and 14.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .911 save percentage.

Canadiens: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.7 assists, 3.9 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Canadiens: Xavier Ouellet: day to day (concussion).

Canucks: None listed.