Minnesota hosts Vancouver after Fiala’s 2-goal game

Vancouver Canucks (30-19-5, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (24-22-6, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit Minnesota after Kevin Fiala scored two goals in the Wild’s 3-2 overtime victory over the Blackhawks.

The Wild are 14-13-3 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 20.4% of chances.

The Canucks are 17-10-3 in conference matchups. Vancouver ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by J.T. Miller with 0.6.

In their last meeting on Jan. 12, Vancouver won 4-1. Bo Horvat recorded a team-high 2 points for the Canucks.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 29 assists and has recorded 36 points this season. Mathew Dumba has collected five assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Elias Pettersson leads the Canucks with a plus-12 in 54 games played this season. Miller has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 10.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

Wild: 4-5-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .888 save percentage.

INJURIES: Wild: None listed.

Canucks: None listed.