Minnesota and Dallas square off in conference matchup

Dallas Stars (15-10-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (11-11-4, sixth in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Western Conference foes Minnesota and Dallas hit the ice.

The Wild are 6-8-1 in Western Conference games. Minnesota has given up 14 power-play goals, stopping 81.6% of opponent chances.

The Stars are 5-3-1 against Central Division opponents. Dallas has converted on 14.7% of power-play opportunities, recording 11 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Oct. 29, Dallas won 6-3. Alexander Radulov totaled three goals for the Stars.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eric Staal has recorded 19 total points while scoring eight goals and adding 11 assists for the Wild. Zach Parise has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

Tyler Seguin leads the Stars with 15 total assists and has collected 21 points. Jamie Benn has four goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

Wild: 6-1-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.3 assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.6 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Wild Injuries: Marcus Foligno: out (lower body).

Stars Injuries: None listed.