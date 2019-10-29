Miami plays Atlanta in Eastern Conference showdown

Atlanta Hawks (2-1, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Miami Heat (2-1, fifth in the Eastern Conference)

Miami; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Eastern Conference foes Miami and Atlanta meet.

Miami finished 39-43 overall and 23-29 in Eastern Conference games during the 2018-19 season. The Heat averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 14.2 second chance points and 43.5 bench points last season.

Atlanta went 29-53 overall and 16-36 in Eastern Conference play a season ago. The Hawks shot 45.1% from the field and 35.2% from 3-point range last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting this season for the two teams.

Heat Injuries: Derrick Jones Jr.: out (groin), Kelly Olynyk: day to day (left quad contusion), James Johnson: out (conditioning).

Hawks Injuries: Allen Crabbe III: out (knee), Chandler Parsons: day to day (knee).