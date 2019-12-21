McDavid and Edmonton take on Montreal

Montreal Canadiens (17-12-6, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (19-15-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup against Montreal. He leads the NHL with 59 points, scoring 20 goals and recording 39 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Oilers have gone 8-7-3 in home games. Edmonton has converted on 29.8% of power-play opportunities, scoring 34 power-play goals.

The Canadiens have gone 9-4-3 away from home. Montreal has converted on 21.3% of power-play opportunities, scoring 20 power-play goals.

The teams match up Saturday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid leads the Oilers with 39 assists and has collected 59 points this season. Darnell Nurse has collected six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 30 points, scoring 13 goals and adding 17 assists. Brendan Gallagher has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 6-3-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 3.5 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.2 goals per game with a .929 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.8 penalties and 6.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.3 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).

Canadiens: None listed.