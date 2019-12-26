McDavid and Edmonton take on Calgary

Calgary Flames (19-15-5, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (20-16-4, third in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid and Edmonton hit the ice against Calgary. McDavid leads the NHL with 62 points, scoring 21 goals and totaling 41 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Oilers are 10-10-3 in Western Conference games. Edmonton has scored 36 power-play goals, converting on 29.8% of chances.

The Flames are 5-5-1 against the rest of their division. Calgary averages 9.1 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Milan Lucic leads the team serving 34 total minutes.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: McDavid has recorded 62 total points while scoring 21 goals and adding 41 assists for the Oilers. Leon Draisaitl has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Matthew Tkachuk leads the Flames with 32 points, scoring 14 goals and adding 18 assists. Sean Monahan has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 6-3-1, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.5 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

Oilers: 3-6-1, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body).

Flames: None listed.