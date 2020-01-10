McDavid and Edmonton take on Calgary

Edmonton Oilers (24-17-5, third in the Pacific Division) vs. Calgary Flames (24-17-5, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Calgary, Alberta; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Connor McDavid leads Edmonton into a matchup with Calgary. He leads the league with 70 points, scoring 24 goals and totaling 46 assists.

The Flames have gone 6-6-1 against division opponents. Calgary has allowed 25 power-play goals, stopping 82.8% of opponent opportunities.

The Oilers are 8-5-1 against opponents in the Pacific Division. Edmonton ranks eighth in the league shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.1 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Dec. 27, Calgary won 5-1. Andrew Mangiapane recorded a team-high 3 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elias Lindholm leads the Flames with 18 goals, adding 16 assists and totaling 34 points. Matthew Tkachuk has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Calgary.

Zack Kassian leads the Oilers with a plus-five in 43 games played this season. Leon Draisaitl has recorded four goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

LAST 10 GAMES: Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.4 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Flames: 6-3-1, averaging three goals, five assists, three penalties and 6.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Flames: None listed.

Oilers: None listed.