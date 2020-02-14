MacKinnon, Avalanche to host the Kings

Los Angeles Kings (20-33-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-17-6, second in the Central Division)

Colorado Springs; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon leads Colorado into a matchup with Los Angeles. He currently ranks fourth in the league with 80 points, scoring 32 goals and recording 48 assists.

The Avalanche are 17-11-3 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado averages 9.6 points per game to lead the league, recording 3.6 goals and 6.0 assists per game.

The Kings are 14-18-1 in Western Conference play. Los Angeles has converted on 16.7% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: MacKinnon has recorded 80 total points while scoring 32 goals and adding 48 assists for the Avalanche. Andre Burakovsky has recorded 11 assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.

Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 goals and has recorded 49 points. Alex Iafallo has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 2-8-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

Avalanche: 8-2-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.5 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .935 save percentage.

INJURIES: Avalanche: Nazem Kadri: out (lower body).

Kings: None listed.