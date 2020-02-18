MacKinnon and Colorado take on New York
New York Islanders (33-19-6, third in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Colorado Avalanche (33-18-7, third in the Central Division)
Denver; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST
BOTTOM LINE: Nathan MacKinnon and Colorado take on New York. MacKinnon currently ranks third in the NHL with 82 points, scoring 33 goals and totaling 49 assists.
The Avalanche are 15-9-5 at home. Colorado is second in the league recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 6.0 assists.
The Islanders have gone 15-12-2 away from home. New York has allowed 30 power-play goals, killing 80.4% of opponent opportunities.
In their last matchup on Jan. 6, New York won 1-0.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ryan Graves leads the Avalanche with a plus-41 in 57 games played this season. MacKinnon has five goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Colorado.
Ryan Pulock leads the Islanders with a plus-11 in 58 games played this season. Anthony Beauvillier has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.
LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.2 assists, 2.8 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.8 goals per game with a .912 save percentage.
Avalanche: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 3.3 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.2 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.
INJURIES: Avalanche: Mikko Rantanen: out (upper-body), Matt Calvert: out (lower body), Philipp Grubauer: out (lower body).
Islanders: None listed.