Los Angeles visits Winnipeg after Toffoli’s 3-goal game

Los Angeles Kings (21-33-5, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Winnipeg Jets (30-25-5, fifth in the Central Division)

Winnipeg, Manitoba; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Winnipeg Jets host Los Angeles after Tyler Toffoli scored three goals in the Kings’ 3-1 victory against the Avalanche.

The Jets are 20-11-4 in Western Conference games. Winnipeg has converted on 19.6% of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.

The Kings are 15-18-1 in conference games. Los Angeles has converted on 16.5% of power-play opportunities, scoring 27 power-play goals.

In their last matchup on Nov. 30, Los Angeles won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 29 goals and has collected 60 points. Patrik Laine has totaled 9 points over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

Toffoli leads the Kings with 18 goals and has recorded 34 points. Alex Iafallo has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.5 penalties and 5.9 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .905 save percentage.

Jets: 5-4-1, averaging three goals, 5.7 assists, 3.3 penalties and 9.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

INJURIES: Jets: None listed.

Kings: None listed.