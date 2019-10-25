Los Angeles plays Utah in Western Conference matchup

Utah Jazz (1-0, fifth in the Western Conference) vs. Los Angeles Lakers (0-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Los Angeles; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

Utah plays Los Angeles for a Western Conference matchup.

Los Angeles went 25-27 in Western Conference action and 22-19 at home a season ago. The Lakers averaged 16.8 points off of turnovers, 12.8 second chance points and 34.6 bench points last season.

Utah went 50-32 overall and 30-22 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Jazz gave up 106.5 points per game while committing 21.1 fouls last season.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Lakers Injuries: Talen Horton-Tucker: day to day (foot), Rajon Rondo: day to day (calf), Kyle Kuzma: out (stress reaction), DeMarcus Cousins: out (knee).

Jazz Injuries: Dante Exum: out (knee), Bojan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle).