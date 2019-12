Los Angeles Kings travel to Detroit to take on the Red Wings

Los Angeles Kings (13-18-3, eighth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (9-22-3, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Detroit Red Wings host the Los Angeles Kings.

The Red Wings are 5-11-1 at home. Detroit scores 2.2 goals per game, the least in the league. Anthony Mantha leads them with 12 total goals.

The Kings have gone 3-12-2 away from home. Los Angeles has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 73.3% of opponent opportunities.

In their last matchup on Nov. 14, Los Angeles won 3-2. Anze Kopitar recorded a team-high 3 points for the Kings.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mantha leads the Red Wings with 12 goals, adding 11 assists and totaling 23 points. Robby Fabbri has five goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Kopitar has recorded 29 total points while scoring 11 goals and totaling 18 assists for the Kings. Tyler Toffoli has two goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Kings: 4-5-1, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.6 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .913 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-8-0, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.6 goals per game with a .895 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: None listed.

Kings: None listed.