Los Angeles faces Calgary, aims to end home slide

Calgary Flames (29-22-6, fourth in the Pacific Division) vs. Los Angeles Kings (19-33-5, eighth in the Pacific Division)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Los Angeles hosts Calgary looking to break its five-game home skid.

The Kings are 8-12-1 in division games. Los Angeles averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Kurtis MacDermid leads them averaging 0.4.

The Flames are 10-8-1 against Pacific Division teams. Calgary has converted on 21.3% of power-play opportunities, recording 35 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Dec. 7, Calgary won 4-3. Milan Lucic recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flames.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anze Kopitar leads the Kings with 17 goals, adding 30 assists and totaling 47 points. Alex Iafallo has recorded 6 points over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

Derek Ryan leads the Flames with a plus-eight in 57 games played this season. Matthew Tkachuk has scored four goals over the last 10 games for Calgary.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flames: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, five assists, 4.1 penalties and 12.7 penalty minutes while allowing 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

Kings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.9 goals, 3.2 assists, 2.3 penalties and 5.2 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Kings: None listed.

Flames: None listed.