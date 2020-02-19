Lightning visit the Golden Knights after overtime win

Tampa Bay Lightning (40-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Vegas Golden Knights (31-22-8, second in the Pacific Division)

Paradise, Nevada; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Vegas Golden Knights host Tampa Bay after the Lightning took down Colorado 4-3 in overtime.

The Golden Knights are 17-10-4 at home. Vegas has given up 42 power-play goals, killing 78.2% of opponent chances.

The Lightning have gone 20-8-3 away from home. Tampa Bay leads the NHL shooting 11.3% and averaging 3.6 goals on 31.3 shots per game.

In their last meeting on Feb. 4, Tampa Bay won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mark Stone leads the Golden Knights with 57 points, scoring 20 goals and adding 37 assists. Max Pacioretty has six goals and three assists over the last 10 games for Vegas.

Nikita Kucherov leads the Lightning with 29 goals and has 73 points. Steven Stamkos has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 10-0-0, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.8 assists, 4.5 penalties and 9.8 penalty minutes while allowing 1.7 goals per game with a .942 save percentage.

Golden Knights: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.7 penalties and 8.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .893 save percentage.

INJURIES: Golden Knights: None listed.

Lightning: Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body).