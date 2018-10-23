Kings, Stars look to end respective skids

DALLAS — When the Los Angeles Kings and Dallas Stars meet Tuesday night at American Airlines Center, something will have to give.

That’s because the Kings (2-5-1, 5 points) and Stars (3-4-0) have combined to lose their last seven games and have been outscored 31-6 in those defeats.

Los Angeles (1-3-0) last won on Oct. 11 at Montreal (3-0). And after a 5-1 loss to Buffalo on Saturday at Staples Center, first-year Kings coach John Stephens admitted he’s searching for answers.

“It (our fight back) is missing,” Stephens told the media postgame. “If we expect to get points by our goalie getting a shutout, it’s not going to happen. I’m a little befumbled where it’s at this particular time.”

On Monday, the Kings recalled defenseman Sean Walker from AHL Ontario to bolster their back end. Walker, signed to an entry-level contract during the offseason, had three goals and six assists in seven games for the Reign this season.

If Walker plays, he will be making his NHL debut.

Los Angeles, who is starting a quick two-game road trip against Central Division foes that will also take the Kings to Minnesota on Thursday, has been outscored 21-4 since that road win at Montreal nearly two weeks ago.

However, the Kings’ former Pacific Division rival is in similar company as the Stars, who lost 3-1 at home to Minnesota on Friday, have been outscored 10-2 during their current skid.

This is the first bit of adversity Dallas has faced under rookie coach Jim Montgomery, who is keeping his message consistent throughout the season.

“As a coach, you got to be consistent. You’ve got to focus on what you believe,” Montgomery said after practice Monday. “Then, you got to practice and play to your team identity.”

Dallas also made a roster move on Monday, recalling center Justin Dowling from AHL Texas, where he had four assists and six points in seven games.

Dowling has nine games of NHL experience, all gained during the 2016-17 campaign. And Montgomery liked what he saw from the young center during the preseason.

“I like his hockey sense. I like his skill set,” Montgomery said. “I like his understanding of the game of hockey.”

Montgomery said Monday that injured forward Alexander Radulov (lower body), who has missed the past two games and is considered day-to-day, could return Tuesday.

“I think it’s a possibility right now,” Montgomery said of Radulov’s potential return.

However, the news isn’t quite so optimistic on fellow forward Valeri Nichushkin, who will miss a third consecutive game due to soreness.

“He’s going to practice with the team tomorrow (Tuesday) in morning skate, but he’s going to need to get a couple of practices before he’s ready,” Montgomery said of Nichushkin. “There’s no chance (of him playing) tomorrow.”

Dallas looks to rebound in game two of a three-game homestand.