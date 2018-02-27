Kane makes Sharks debut at home against Oilers

With longtime star Patrick Marleau exiting via free agency and aging Joe Thornton dealing with a severe knee injury, the San Jose Sharks looked at various players to provide an infusion of youth and scoring this season.

They may finally have their man on both counts.

With Evander Kane in the fold, the Sharks open a six-game homestand on Tuesday night against the Edmonton Oilers.

Article continues below ...

San Jose (33-21-9) made one of the biggest moves ahead of the league’s trading deadline on Monday when it acquired Kane from the Buffalo Sabres for forward Daniel O’Regan and conditional picks in the 2019 and 2020 drafts.

Kane, 26, had 20 goals and 20 assists in 61 games this season. Selected fourth overall by the Atlanta Thrashers in the 2009 draft, the winger is a four-time 20-goal scorer and has 177 tallies and 163 assists in 557 career games with Atlanta, the Winnipeg Jets and Buffalo.

“Excitement probably doesn’t do enough justice to how I feel,” Kane told the San Jose Mercury News. “I’m looking forward to having the opportunity of possibly playing in the playoffs and hoping to add as much as I can to that group, help get us in there and hopefully go on a long run.”

Kane is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this summer, but general manager Doug Wilson didn’t seem concerned about the native of Vancouver being a rental.

“We wanted to add a player that could help this team but also was just hitting his prime. We feel that Evander fits both of those needs and we see this as a great opportunity for him to get to know our group and the city of San Jose,” he told the league’s official website.

Kane, who scored a goal in each of his last two games with Buffalo, has three goals and four assists in 11 career games versus the Oilers.

“He plays an extremely hard game and I love the edge he plays with,” captain Joe Pavelski told the website.

The addition of Kane comes with the Sharks in a logjam of eight teams in the Western Conference. San Jose is in second place in the Pacific Division, one point ahead of the Anaheim Ducks and trying to hold off the Calgary Flames and the Los Angeles Kings.

San Jose has also been outscored 13-4 in a three-game skid after falling 3-2 in overtime to the Minnesota Wild on Sunday. Joakim Ryan and Chris Tierney scored, and Martin Jones made 38 saves.

In his lone outing of the campaign against the Oilers, Jones (19-16-6, 2.32 goals-against average, three shutouts) stopped 24 of 28 shots in a 5-3 loss on Dec. 18. He’s also lost each of his last two home starts versus Edmonton.

In his only career appearance against the Oilers, Aaron Dell (14-5-3, 2.71 GAA, two shutouts) stopped 27 shots in the Sharks’ 6-4 win on Feb. 10.

Edmonton’s chance of reaching the postseason is remote at best, and the team was active leading up to the deadline.

On Sunday, the Oilers shipped center Mark Letestu to the Nashville Predators for winger Pontus Aberg, and on Monday, rugged forward Pat Maroon was dealt to the New Jersey Devils for a third-round pick in 2019 and forward prospect J.D. Dudek.

“Our primary objective of this deadline is to find prospects with speed close to playing if not ready to play,” general manager Peter Chiarelli told the Edmonton Sun.

Edmonton (27-31-4) is looking to match its longest winning streak of the season as it wraps up a road trip through California. After allowing two goals in the final 21 second of regulation, the Oilers escaped with a 6-5 shootout win over Anaheim on Sunday.

“We’re happy to come away with the two points,” Al Montoya, who turned away 41 shots through overtime, told the team’s official website. “We deserved it, we played well, but we’ve just got to battle.”

Ryan Strome (two goals), Connor McDavid (three assists) and Leon Draisaitl (goal, assist) all remained red-hot.

Strome has five goals and an assist in his last five games. McDavid has seven multipoint games in 13 contests this month, totaling 12 goals and eight assists. Draisaitl has collected eight goals and nine assists in 13 February contests.

Cam Talbot (22-23-2, 3.09 GAA, one shutout) is expected to start for Todd McLellan. Talbot has allowed just 11 goals in his last five games, winning three.

He is 3-0-2 with a 1.95 GAA in his career at SAP Center.