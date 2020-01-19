Kane, Blackhawks to host the Jets

Winnipeg Jets (25-19-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (23-20-6, fifth in the Central Division)

Chicago; Sunday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Winnipeg. He’s ninth in the NHL with 61 points, scoring 24 goals and recording 37 assists.

The Blackhawks are 5-7-2 against Central Division teams. Chicago has given up 25 power-play goals, killing 82.5% of opponent chances.

The Jets are 7-5-3 in division play. Winnipeg averages 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads them averaging 0.4.

Chicago defeated Winnipeg 4-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 19.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominik Kubalik leads the Blackhawks with a plus-six in 47 games played this season. Jonathan Toews has collected 10 assists over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 52 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 30 assists. Kyle Connor has seven goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.6 assists, three penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .899 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.2 assists, 2.5 penalties and five penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: None listed.

Jets: None listed.