Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Devils

Chicago Blackhawks (11-12-5, seventh in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (9-14-4, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago hit the ice against New Jersey. He currently ranks eighth in the in the league with 34 points, scoring 14 goals and recording 20 assists.

The Devils are 4-7-4 at home. New Jersey averages 9.3 penalty minutes per game, the eighth-most in the NHL. Kyle Palmieri leads the team serving 31 total minutes.

The Blackhawks are 4-5-3 on the road. Chicago has converted on 14.1% of power-play opportunities, scoring 12 power-play goals.

The teams meet Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Palmieri leads the Devils with 10 goals and has totaled 18 points. Nico Hischier has totaled five assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Dylan Strome leads the Blackhawks with a plus-10 in 24 games played this season. Kane has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.4 penalties and 8.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Devils: 4-6-0, averaging 2.5 goals, 4.1 assists, four penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

Devils Injuries: Kevin Rooney: out (upper body), Sami Vatanen: out (upper body).

Blackhawks Injuries: Andrew Shaw: day to day (undisclosed), Olli Maatta: day to day (illness), Duncan Keith: day to day (lower body).