Kane and Chicago take on New York

New York Islanders (23-9-3, second in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (15-17-6, seventh in the Central Division)

Chicago; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane and Chicago hit the ice against New York. Kane ranks ninth in the league with 46 points, scoring 20 goals and totaling 26 assists.

The Blackhawks are 8-9-3 at home. Chicago has given up 22 power-play goals, killing 81.4% of opponent chances.

The Islanders are 10-5-1 on the road. New York is last in the NHL shooting 28.4 shots per game.

The teams square off Friday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kane leads the Blackhawks with 26 assists and has collected 46 points this season. Jonathan Toews has collected 12 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

Mathew Barzal has recorded 32 total points while scoring 16 goals and totaling 16 assists for the Islanders. Brock Nelson has five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Islanders: 5-4-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.4 assists, 3.9 penalties and 10.5 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Blackhawks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.7 penalties and 9.4 penalty minutes while giving up 3.5 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blackhawks: Adam Boqvist: day to day (upper body).

Islanders: Andrew Ladd: out (knee), Scott Mayfield: day to day (illness), Cal Clutterbuck: out (wrist).