Hurricanes visit the Predators after Aho’s 2-goal game

Carolina Hurricanes (33-21-4, sixth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Nashville Predators (29-22-7, fourth in the Central Division)

Nashville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Nashville Predators host Carolina after Sebastian Aho scored two goals in the Hurricanes’ 4-3 overtime loss to the Oilers.

The Predators are 13-11-4 on their home ice. Nashville averages 9.5 penalty minutes per game, the seventh-most in the league. Austin Watson leads the team serving 65 total minutes.

The Hurricanes have gone 14-12-2 away from home. Carolina ranks seventh in the league averaging 5.6 assists per game, led by Teuvo Teravainen with 0.8.

In their last meeting on Nov. 29, Nashville won 3-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roman Josi leads the Predators with 43 assists and has recorded 57 points this season. Kyle Turris has recorded 9 points over the last 10 games for Nashville.

Jaccob Slavin leads the Hurricanes with a plus-29 in 58 games played this season. Aho has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Carolina.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hurricanes: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, six assists, 4.1 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Predators: 7-3-0, averaging three goals, five assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .921 save percentage.

INJURIES: Predators: None listed.

Hurricanes: Jordan Martinook: day to day (upper body).