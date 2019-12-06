Hurricanes host the Wild following shootout victory

Minnesota Wild (14-11-4, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (17-11-1, fourth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Minnesota Wild after the Hurricanes took down San Jose 3-2 in a shootout.

The Hurricanes are 9-5-0 on their home ice. Carolina has given up 15 power-play goals, killing 85% of opponent chances.

The Wild are 7-10-2 on the road. Minnesota is seventh in the NHL shooting 10.4% and averaging 3.0 goals on 29.0 shots per game.

In their last matchup on Nov. 16, Carolina won 4-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Aho leads the Hurricanes with 13 goals, adding nine assists and collecting 22 points. Andrei Svechnikov has four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Ryan Suter leads the Wild with 14 total assists and has collected 17 points. Mats Zuccarello has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Minnesota.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 7-0-3, averaging 3.7 goals, 5.9 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .919 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 4.3 assists, 3.4 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .920 save percentage.

Hurricanes Injuries: Martin Necas: day to day (lower body).

Wild Injuries: Mikko Koivu: day to day (lower body).