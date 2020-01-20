Hurricanes host the Jets after shootout victory

Winnipeg Jets (25-20-4, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Carolina Hurricanes (28-18-3, fifth in the Metropolitan Division)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Carolina hosts the Winnipeg Jets after the Hurricanes beat New York 2-1 in a shootout.

The Hurricanes have gone 16-8-1 in home games. Carolina leads the league with nine shorthanded goals, led by Warren Foegele with three.

The Jets are 14-9-2 in road games. Winnipeg averages only 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the league. Dmitry Kulikov leads the team averaging 0.4.

In their last meeting on Dec. 17, Carolina won 6-3. Sebastian Aho scored a team-high two goals for the Hurricanes in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Teuvo Teravainen leads the Hurricanes with 45 points, scoring nine goals and adding 36 assists. Aho has totaled two goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Carolina.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 24 goals and has recorded 47 points. Mark Scheifele has scored six goals over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.1 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing 3.5 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Hurricanes: 5-4-1, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.9 assists, three penalties and six penalty minutes while giving up two goals per game with a .931 save percentage.

INJURIES: Hurricanes: Dougie Hamilton: out (lower body).

Jets: None listed.