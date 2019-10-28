Houston and Oklahoma City meet in conference matchup

Oklahoma City Thunder (1-2, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (1-1, 10th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EDT

Oklahoma City plays Houston for a Western Conference matchup.

Houston finished 53-29 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference play in the 2018-19 season. The Rockets allowed opponents to score 109.1 points per game and shoot 46.6% from the field last season.

Oklahoma City went 49-33 overall and 28-24 in Western Conference play during the 2018-19 season. The Thunder averaged 114.5 points per game while allowing opponents to score 111.1 last season.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Rockets Injuries: Nene: out (abductor), Gerald Green: out (left foot).

Thunder Injuries: Andre Roberson: out (knee).