Henrique, Getzlaf help Ducks win again, beat Penguins 4-2

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Henrique and Ryan Getzlaf each had a goal and an assist, and the Anaheim Ducks rallied past the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-2 on Monday night.

The Ducks won for the ninth time in 10 games despite spotting the Penguins a two-goal lead. Henrique started the comeback with a power-play goal early in the second period and Getzlaf’s empty net tally in the final minute pushed Anaheim to its sixth straight road win. Ondrej Kase and Kiefer Sherwood also scored for the Ducks.

John Gibson, a Pittsburgh native, stopped 28 shots, including the final 24 he faced to pick up the victory in his hometown.

Evgeni Malkin got his 11th goal of the season for Pittsburgh and Bryan Rust added his sixth but the Penguins couldn’t cool off the Ducks. Casey DeSmith finished with 32 saves but lost for only the third time in his last 11 starts.

BLUE JACKETS 1, GOLDEN KNIGHTS 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Nick Foligno scored 40 seconds into the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky made 28 saves and Columbus beat Vegas.

Foligno found the rebound after Seth Jones’ shot and knocked it past goalie Malcolm Subban from the doorstep.

Bobrovsky got his 25th career shutout and first this season. He repelled a late attack by the Golden Knights after Subban was pulled for an extra skater with a minute left.

Subban performed well starting in place of Marc-Andre Fleury in the second game of a back-to-back. He made 30 saves.

ISLANDERS 4, AVALANCHE 1

DENVER (AP) — Goaltender Thomas Greiss bottled up Colorado’s fast-flying offense and Johnny Boychuk scored his first goal of the season for New York.

Jordan Eberle and Anders Lee also scored while Valtteri Filppula added an empty-netter as the Islanders began a four-game trip in fine fashion. Greiss made 30 saves and helped put an end to Mikko Rantanen’s string of 14 straight games with at least a point. The streak was tied for the Avalanche’s third-longest since the team moved to town in 1995-96.

Gabriel Landeskog scored Colorado’s only goal.

Semyon Varlamov struggled yet again, allowing three goals on 20 shots. He’s surrendered 21 over his last five appearances.

SENATORS 4, PREDATORS 3, OT

OTTAWA, Ontario (AP) — Thomas Chabot scored 21 seconds into overtime and Ottawa recovered after blowing a three-goal lead.

Ottawa led 3-0 after the first period, but Roman Josi got two goals and Craig Smith also scored to tie it for Nashville.

Maxime Lajoie, Brady Tkachuk and Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators, who handed Nashville its first loss against an Eastern Conference opponent. Craig Anderson stopped 31 shots.

Pekka Rinne started in net for Nashville but was pulled after allowing three goals on 11 shots. That ended his seven-game unbeaten streak against the Senators. Juuse Saros relieved and made 11 saves.

BRUINS 4, CANADIENS 0

MONTREAL (AP) — Jaroslav Halak stopped 22 shots for his third shutout of the season and Boston beat Montreal.

Joakim Nordstrom, Colby Cave, David Krejci and Brad Marchand scored for the Bruins, who snapped a two-game skid. Boston was on the second game of a back-to-back after losing 4-2 in Buffalo on Sunday.

Halak improved to 5-0-0 when facing former teammate Carey Price, and helped the Bruins leapfrog the Canadiens for the first wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference.

Price, vying for his 300th career victory, finished with 31 saves as the Canadiens lost for just the second time in seven games.