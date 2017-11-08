Henrik Sedin scores first of season, Canucks top Flames 5-3 (Nov 07, 2017)

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) Henrik Sedin scored for the first time this season 38 seconds after Bo Horvat’s tiebreaking goal, lifting the Vancouver Canucks over the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night.

Horvat scored 4:12 into the third on a power play when he swatted in a centering pass from Ben Hutton. Shortly after, former Canucks defenseman Matt Bartkowski got caught flat-footed in the neutral zone, enabling Henrik and Daniel Sedin to break in dangerously, with Daniel setting up Henrik.

”I feel better than the last couple years,” said Henrik Sedin, 37, who last scored on March 23, 2017. ”We’ve created enough chances for me to put the puck in the net. Early in the season you need bounces to get goals early and I haven’t gotten that.”

Sam Gagner, Thomas Vanek and Derek Dorsett also scored for Vancouver, which has four straight road wins. Dorsett leads the team with seven goals.

”It definitely wasn’t our best game. It wasn’t like we dominated 60 minutes,” Horvat said. ”But we scored at the right time and made big plays at the right time.”

Dougie Hamilton, Johnny Gaudreau and Micheal Ferland scored for Calgary, which ended a three-game winning streak. The Flames are 3-2-0 with two games left on a season-long seven-game homestand. Detroit visits Thursday.

Tied 1-1 after the first period, Calgary took the lead twice in the second but was unable to hold it each time.

Gaudreau’s power-play goal at 11:51 made it 2-1. The Canucks answered at 15:09 when Vanek ripped a 35-foot slap shot into the top corner.

Calgary took the lead again at 17:27 when Ferland stripped the puck from Chris Tanev in the corner and beat Jacob Markstrom on a wraparound.

The Canucks scored a short-handed goal tie it 3-3 when Sutter had his centering pass bounce into the open net off Dorsett’s leg.

With backup goalie Anders Nilsson away from the team and with his wife, who is about to give birth, Markstrom got the start once again after losing 3-2 to Detroit on Monday night.

The tall Swede was solid, finishing with 29 saves.

Calgary’s Mike Smith was beaten five times on 21 shots.

NOTES: Flames RW Jaromir Jagr (groin) returned after missing six games. To make room, Matt Stajan was a healthy scratch. … Vancouver C Brendan Gaunce (shoulder) was activated off injured reserve and made his season debut. He took the spot of C Markus Granlund (upper body), who was hurt in Monday’s loss to Detroit. … Vanek played in his 900th game.

UP NEXT

Canucks: Play at Anaheim on Thursday night.

Flames: Host Detroit on Thursday night.

