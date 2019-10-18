Florida Panthers play the Colorado Avalanche

Colorado Avalanche (5-0-1, first in the Central Division) vs. Florida Panthers (2-2-2, sixth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Florida Panthers host the Colorado Avalanche.

Florida finished 36-32-14 overall and 20-13-8 at home a season ago. The Panthers scored 3.2 goals per game while allowing opponents to average 3.3 last season.

Colorado went 38-30-14 overall during the 2018-19 season while going 17-16-8 on the road. The Avalanche scored 258 total goals last season, 63 on power plays and nine shorthanded.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams.

Panthers Injuries: None listed.

Avalanche Injuries: Ian Cole: out (lower body).