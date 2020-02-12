Florida hosts conference rival Philadelphia

Philadelphia Flyers (31-19-7, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Florida Panthers (30-20-6, fourth in the Atlantic Division)

Sunrise, Florida; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Florida and Philadelphia square off in Eastern Conference action.

The Panthers are 19-15-4 in Eastern Conference games. Florida is third in the NHL recording 9.5 points per game, averaging 3.5 goals and 6.0 assists.

The Flyers are 22-8-5 in conference play. Philadelphia has given up 32 power-play goals, killing 81.4% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Feb. 10, Philadelphia won 4-1. James van Riemsdyk recorded a team-high 2 points for the Flyers.

TOP PERFORMERS: Evgenii Dadonov leads the Panthers with 23 goals, adding 18 assists and totaling 41 points. Mike Hoffman has totaled three goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Florida.

Travis Konecny leads the Flyers with 19 goals and has 47 points. Claude Giroux has totaled two goals and seven assists over the last 10 games for Philadelphia.

LAST 10 GAMES: Flyers: 6-3-1, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.4 assists, 3.2 penalties and seven penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Panthers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.8 goals, 5.3 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .904 save percentage.

INJURIES: Panthers: Chris Driedger: out (lower body), Brian Boyle: day to day (upper body).

Flyers: None listed.