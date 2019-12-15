Faulk caps four-goal rally; Blues beat Blackhawks 4-3

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Justin Faulk capped a four-goal, third-period rally with a late tally as the St. Louis Blues beat the Chicago Blackhawks 4-3 on Saturday night.

Chicago led 1-0 heading into the third period and Brandon Saad and Patrick Kane scored in the first 4:16 of play, giving the Blackhawks a three-goal lead before the Blues staged a stirring rally.

St. Louis scored four times in a span of 12:54 to erase the deficit. Tyler Bozak, who scored twice for St. Louis, and Jacob de la Rose scored in a 12-second span to tie it at 3-3. It was the first NHL goal for de la Rose.

Faulk notched the game-winner at 17:34. Jordan Binnington made 19 saves for the win.

Saad scored the game’s first goal just 19 seconds into the second period for Chicago, which has lost four in a row.

Corey Crawford made 34 saves for Chicago.

NOTES: Kane has 63 points in 64 games against St. Louis, his highest total against any NHL team. … St. Louis public address announcer Tom Calhoun worked his 1,500th successive game on Saturday. The streak began on Jan. 4, 1987. … The Blackhawks had a string of five successive games with a power-play goal snapped. … Bozak skated in his 700th contest. … St. Louis LW Alexander Steen returned to the lineup after missing the previous 16 games with a high ankle sprain.

UP NEXT

Blackhawks: Host Minnesota on Sunday to begin a two-game homestand.

Blues: Play host to Colorado on Monday night.