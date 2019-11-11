Farabee scores in shootout, Flyers beat Bruins 3-2

BOSTON (AP) — Joel Farabee and Carter Hart came through to help the Philadelphia Flyers pull out another late win.

Farabee scored the lone shootout goal and Hart made some timely saves down the stretch to fend off a Boston Bruins comeback in Philadelphia’s 3-2 win.

The Flyers won their season-high fourth straight game while going beyond regulation for the fifth time in six games, capping a perfect stretch of four games in six days.

“We’ve had a lot of hockey in a short amount of time, and we’re extending that time of play by going into extra time,” said Hart, who made 26 saves. “But you know what, we’re just finding ways to get the job done.”

Travis Konecny had a goal and an assist, and Phillipe Myers also scored in regulation for the Flyers.

Farabee, who played at nearby Boston University, beat Jaroslav Halak high glove-side on the Flyers’ first shootout attempt. Hart stopped all three tries by the Bruins, poke-checking away David Pastrnak’s attempt to seal the win.

“Carter made some good saves at the beginning, but he wasn’t really tested,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. “In the third (and after) he was. We needed some saves. We got some huge saves, and we were able to get in done in the shootout.”

Danton Heinen and Brad Marchand each had a goal and Halak stopped 27 shots for the Bruins, who lost their season-high third straight (0-2-1) after a six-game win streak.

Pastrnak, the NHL’s leading scorer with 15 goals and 30 points, was held scoreless for a second straight game.

“We are a great team and we want to show it every night, but at the same time the other team is preparing (for) us and they want to come up big,” Pastrnak said. “We (need to) find a way to prove it every night.”

Konecny helped give the Flyers a 2-0 lead after one period. Sean Couturier’s initial right-circle offering was stopped by Halak, but the puck bounced off Oskar Lindblom’s skate near the crease right to a charging Konecny for the goal with 6:10 remaining.

Konecny’s cross-ice pass just over four minute later set up Myers’ right-circle wrist shot to make it 2-0.

Philadelphia outshot Boston 14-5 in the opening period on the second night of a back-to-back after Saturday’s win over the Maple Leafs.

“As a road team that’s come in, played a little bit lately, they all of a sudden find energy because of that. That’s my explanation of the start,” Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said. “We need to correct it in a hurry, but the good news is we did find our game eventually, and we can build off that.”

Boston’s Par Lindholm appeared to poke in a rebound after a scramble in front of the Flyers’ net early in the second, but play had already been whistled dead. An official review upheld the call on the ice.

Following a scoreless second, Heinen’s spinning forehand shot in front of the net cut the Bruins’ deficit to 2-1 at 5:59 of the third.

Marchand beat Hart glove-side on a wrister from the left circle to tie it with 7:38 left.

Pastrnak drew a penalty shot after Ivan Provorov’s slash with 4:56 left. Hart stymied Pastrnak with a stick save to his left after Pastrnak’s slow approach and wrist shot.

NOTES: Bruins D Torey Krug suffered an upper-body injury late in the third period and did not return. . Konecny leads the Flyers with 19 points, and is tied with Oskar Lindblom for the lead in goals with eight. … Philadelphia has not won a road game in regulation against Boston since Oct. 6, 2011. The Flyers had dropped nine of their last 11 at TD Garden, with their only two wins coming in overtime. … Boston is one of two teams (along with Vancouver) without a regulation home loss this season at 7-0-2. … Bruins captain Zdeno Chara was given a video tribute and ovation during a first-period stoppage in honor of the defenseman’s 1,500th NHL game Tuesday in Montreal. Chara waved to the fans as players on both benches tapped their sticks in appreciation. … Boston LW Joakim Nordstrom (infection) and Lindholm (upper body) returned after missing six and five games, respectively. LW Jake DeBrusk (lower body), RW David Backes (lower body) and RW Brett Ritchie (upper body) remained out.

UP NEXT

Flyers: Host Washington on Wednesday night.

Bruins: Host Florida on Tuesday night.