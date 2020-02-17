Eichel and the Sabres visit the Senators

Buffalo Sabres (27-24-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (20-28-11, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo square off against Ottawa. He currently ranks sixth in the in the NHL with 74 points, scoring 33 goals and recording 41 assists.

The Senators are 7-8-5 against the rest of their division. Ottawa leads the league with 12 shorthanded goals, led by Chris Tierney with four.

The Sabres are 10-11-2 against the rest of their division. Buffalo has surrendered 41 power-play goals, killing 75.2% of opponent opportunities.

In their last meeting on Jan. 28, Ottawa won 5-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 36 points, scoring 22 goals and collecting 14 assists. Brady Tkachuk has recorded 8 points over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Eichel leads the Sabres with 33 goals and has 74 points. Rasmus Dahlin has totaled one goal and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 5-4-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, two penalties and 4.2 penalty minutes while allowing 2.7 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.1 penalties and seven penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (personal).

Sabres: Carter Hutton: day to day (undisclosed).