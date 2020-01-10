Eichel and Buffalo take on Vancouver

Vancouver Canucks (23-17-4, fifth in the Pacific Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (19-18-7, fifth in the Atlantic Division)

Buffalo, New York; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jack Eichel and Buffalo hit the ice against Vancouver. Eichel ranks eighth in the NHL with 56 points, scoring 27 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Sabres are 13-5-3 at home. Buffalo has given up 34 power-play goals, stopping 74% of opponent chances.

The Canucks are 9-12-1 on the road. Vancouver has given up 29 power-play goals, stopping 80.1% of opponent opportunities.

Vancouver beat Buffalo 6-5 in the last meeting between these teams on Dec. 7. Antoine Roussel scored two goals for the Canucks in the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Eichel leads the Sabres with 29 assists and has recorded 56 points this season. Sam Reinhart has totaled two goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

Elias Pettersson has recorded 46 total points while scoring 20 goals and totaling 26 assists for the Canucks. Tanner Pearson has totaled four goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Vancouver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canucks: 7-3-0, averaging 3.5 goals, six assists, 3.8 penalties and 8.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .906 save percentage.

Sabres: 3-7-0, averaging 2.1 goals, 3.4 assists, 3.8 penalties and 9.5 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .886 save percentage.

INJURIES: Sabres: Victor Olofsson: day to day (lower body).

Canucks: None listed.