Edmonton Oilers face the Minnesota Wild

Edmonton Oilers (7-1-1, first in the Pacific Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (2-6-0, seventh in the Central Division)

St. Paul, Minnesota; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Edmonton Oilers travel to play the Minnesota Wild.

Article continues below ...

Minnesota finished 23-22-5 in Western Conference action and 16-18-7 at home during the 2018-19 season. The Wild scored 210 total goals last season, 49 on power plays and five shorthanded.

Edmonton finished 21-24-5 in Western Conference action and 17-19-5 on the road in the 2018-19 season. The Oilers averaged 2.8 goals and 4.7 assists per game last season.

The matchup Tuesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

Wild Injuries: Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower body).

Oilers Injuries: Josh Archibald: out (illness), Joel Persson: day to day (undisclosed).