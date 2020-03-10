Edmonton faces Winnipeg in conference matchup

Winnipeg Jets (36-28-6, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (37-24-9, second in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Edmonton and Winnipeg meet in Western Conference action.

The Oilers are 20-17-6 in conference games. Edmonton ranks second in the NHL shooting 10.7% and averaging 3.2 goals on 29.5 shots per game.

The Jets are 23-12-4 in Western Conference play. Winnipeg has scored 42 power-play goals, converting on 20.5% of chances.

Edmonton beat Winnipeg 3-2 in the last meeting between these teams on Feb. 29. Leon Draisaitl scored two goals for the Oilers in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Draisaitl leads the Oilers with 67 assists and has recorded 110 points this season. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins has seven goals and nine assists over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Mark Scheifele leads the Jets with 72 points, scoring 29 goals and adding 43 assists. Blake Wheeler has collected nine assists over the last 10 games for Winnipeg.

LAST 10 GAMES: Jets: 6-3-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.9 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 1.9 goals per game with a .938 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-3-2, averaging 3.2 goals, 5.9 assists, 2.8 penalties and 5.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.7 goals per game with a .924 save percentage.

INJURIES: Oilers: Mike Green: out (mcl), Connor McDavid: day to day (illness).

Jets: Sami Niku: out (lower-body).