Eastern Conference-leading Boston plays Dallas

Dallas Stars (37-20-6, second in the Central Division) vs. Boston Bruins (39-13-12, first in the Atlantic Division)

Boston; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Dallas Stars take on the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Boston Bruins.

The Bruins are 21-3-9 at home. Boston has scored 210 goals and ranks eighth in the league averaging 3.3 per game. David Pastrnak leads the team with 45.

The Stars are 18-10-4 in road games. Dallas has surrendered 37 power-play goals, stopping 81.4% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Oct. 3, Boston won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brad Marchand leads the Bruins with a plus-24 in 64 games played this season. Pastrnak has totaled seven goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

Miro Heiskanen leads the Stars with a plus-13 in 62 games played this season. Tyler Seguin has five goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 7-2-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.7 assists, 3.1 penalties and 8.4 penalty minutes while allowing 2.4 goals per game with a .926 save percentage.

Bruins: 7-3-0, averaging 2.9 goals, 4.1 assists, 4.2 penalties and 10.3 penalty minutes while giving up 2.5 goals per game with a .907 save percentage.

INJURIES: Bruins: None listed.

Stars: Stephen Johns: day to day (upper body).