Eastern Conference-leader Washington and San Jose face off

San Jose Sharks (19-21-3, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Washington Capitals (28-9-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Eastern Conference-leading Washington Capitals host the San Jose Sharks.

Article continues below ...

The Capitals are 11-4-4 on their home ice. Washington is fifth in the NHL averaging 3.5 goals per game, led by Alex Ovechkin with 24.

The Sharks have gone 8-10-2 away from home. San Jose averages 11.1 penalty minutes per game, the third-most in the NHL. Evander Kane leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

In their last matchup on Dec. 3, Washington won 5-2. John Carlson recorded a team-high 3 points for the Capitals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ovechkin leads the Capitals with 24 goals, adding 16 assists and recording 40 points. Nicklas Backstrom has collected eight assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

Erik Karlsson leads the Sharks with 25 total assists and has collected 29 points. Tomas Hertl has collected five goals and three assists over the last 10 games for San Jose.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sharks: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.2 assists, 2.9 penalties and 6.1 penalty minutes while allowing 2.5 goals per game with a .915 save percentage.

Capitals: 6-4-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.9 assists, 5.5 penalties and 13.8 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .892 save percentage.

INJURIES: Capitals: Christian Djoos: day to day (upper body), Evgeny Kuznetsov: day to day (illness).

Sharks: None listed.