Eastern Conference-leader Washington and Boston face off

Boston Bruins (20-5-6, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. Washington Capitals (22-5-5, first in the Metropolitan Division)

Washington; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins take on the top team in the Eastern Conference, the Washington Capitals.

Article continues below ...

The Capitals are 11-3-1 in Eastern Conference games. Washington ranks sixth in the league recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.6 goals and 5.6 assists.

The Bruins are 7-3-3 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Boston is fifth in the league averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Brad Marchand with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Nov. 16, Washington won 3-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Carlson leads the Capitals with a plus-19 in 32 games played this season. Alex Ovechkin has seven goals and two assists over the last 10 games for Washington.

David Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 25 goals and has recorded 45 points. Marchand has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 7-2-1, averaging 3.2 goals, six assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.5 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Capitals: 7-2-1, averaging 3.3 goals, 4.8 assists, 4.3 penalties and 11.6 penalty minutes while giving up 2.4 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Capitals Injuries: Nicklas Backstrom: day to day (upper body).

Bruins Injuries: Brett Ritchie: out (illness).