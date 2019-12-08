Draisaitl, Oilers to host the Sabres

Buffalo Sabres (13-11-6, third in the Atlantic Division) vs. Edmonton Oilers (18-10-3, first in the Pacific Division)

Edmonton, Alberta; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Leon Draisaitl leads Edmonton into a matchup with Buffalo. He leads the league with 53 points, scoring 19 goals and totaling 34 assists.

Article continues below ...

The Oilers have gone 8-4-2 in home games. Edmonton is sixth in the NHL shooting 10.5% and averaging 3.0 goals on 28.5 shots per game.

The Sabres are 5-8-3 on the road. Buffalo has given up 24 power-play goals, killing 73.6% of opponent chances.

The teams square off Sunday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor McDavid leads the Oilers with 19 goals and has totaled 52 points. Jujhar Khaira has scored five goals over the last 10 games for Edmonton.

Jack Eichel leads the Sabres with 18 goals and has recorded 41 points. Victor Olofsson has recorded 12 points over the last 10 games for Buffalo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Sabres: 3-4-3, averaging 3.4 goals, 5.5 assists, 3.6 penalties and 7.5 penalty minutes while allowing 3.3 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Oilers: 5-4-1, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.6 assists, 3.2 penalties and 8.3 penalty minutes while giving up 3.4 goals per game with a .900 save percentage.

Oilers Injuries: Brandon Manning: out (undisclosed), Mike Smith: day to day (lower body), Zack Kassian: day to day (lower body).

Sabres Injuries: None listed.