Devils to host Pastrnak and the Bruins

Boston Bruins (24-7-9, first in the Atlantic Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (13-19-6, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Tuesday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: David Pastrnak leads Boston into a matchup against New Jersey. He currently ranks third in the NHL with 58 points, scoring 29 goals and recording 29 assists.

The Devils are 7-11-3 in conference games. New Jersey averages 10.4 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. P.K. Subban leads the team serving 40 total minutes.

The Bruins are 17-5-6 in conference play. Boston ranks eighth in the NHL recording 9.2 points per game, averaging 3.4 goals and 5.8 assists.

Boston took down New Jersey 5-1 in the last meeting between these teams on Nov. 19. Pastrnak scored two goals for the Bruins in the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 15 goals and has totaled 27 points. Nico Hischier has three goals and three assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Pastrnak leads the Bruins with 29 goals and has recorded 58 points. Brad Marchand has recorded 14 points over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bruins: 4-3-3, averaging 3.1 goals, 5.6 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .909 save percentage.

Devils: 4-5-1, averaging 2.9 goals, 5.2 assists, 5.2 penalties and 13.4 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: None listed.

Bruins: Brett Ritchie: out (illness), Charlie McAvoy: day to day (upper body).