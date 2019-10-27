Detroit takes on St. Louis on 7-game slide

St. Louis Blues (5-3-3, third in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (3-8-0, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit will try to end its seven-game skid when the Red Wings take on St. Louis.

Article continues below ...

Detroit went 32-40-10 overall with a 17-19-5 record at home during the 2018-19 season. Goalies for the Red Wings compiled a .901 save percentage while giving up 3.1 goals on 33.5 shots per game last season.

St. Louis finished 45-28-9 overall a season ago while going 21-13-7 on the road. The Blues scored 50 power play goals with a 21.1% success rate on power play opportunities last season.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

Red Wings Injuries: Justin Abdelkader: day to day (undisclosed).

Blues Injuries: Vladimir Tarasenko: day to day (upper body).