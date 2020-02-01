Detroit hosts New York, looks to break home losing streak

New York Rangers (24-21-4, seventh in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (12-36-4, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on New York looking to break its three-game home slide.

Article continues below ...

The Red Wings are 5-23-1 in conference games. Detroit is last in the NHL averaging just 3.8 assists per game. Dylan Larkin leads the team with 24 total assists.

The Rangers are 17-12-2 in Eastern Conference play. New York is eighth in the NHL averaging 5.7 assists per game, led by Artemi Panarin with 0.9.

In their last meeting on Jan. 31, New York won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bertuzzi leads the Red Wings with 17 goals, adding 19 assists and totaling 36 points. Larkin has totaled three goals and eight assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Panarin leads the Rangers with 27 goals and has recorded 70 points. Mika Zibanejad has recorded 11 points over the last 10 games for New York.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rangers: 5-5-0, averaging 3.3 goals, 5.8 assists, four penalties and 13.2 penalty minutes while giving up 2.9 goals per game with a .908 save percentage.

Red Wings: 2-7-1, averaging two goals, 3.7 assists, 3.6 penalties and 8.7 penalty minutes while giving up 3.9 goals per game with a .881 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Mike Green: out (undisclosed), Frans Nielsen: day to day (undisclosed).

Rangers: None listed.